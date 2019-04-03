Home » Leake » burglary, stalking and other arrests in Leake County

burglary, stalking and other arrests in Leake County

Posted on

 

Michael E Bassett, 35, 264 Bannerman Dr., Floral, capias – burglary, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Michael E Bassett

Jose R Chavez, 36, 602 N. Pearl Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Jose R Chavez

Darron D Evans, 47, 3122 North 15th Street, Milwaukee, WI, public drunk, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Darron D Evans

Kevon D Harris, 18, 1301 Hwy 16, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, speeding, Carthage PD

Kevon D Harris

James D Hurst, 32, 1644 Ratliff Road, Raymond, capias – taking away of a motor vehicle, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James D Hurst

Ahmad Manning, 30, 604 North Natchez Street, Kosciusko, bond surrender, Attala County Sheriff’s Dept.

Ahmad Manning

Sam Miller, 32, 475 Buddy Odom Road, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Sam Miller

Bradley K Quick, 26, 2240 County Line Road, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, hold for CPD, hold for MDOC, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Bradley K Quick

Stephen W Sebren, 45, 7325 Utah Road, Lena, stalking, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Stephen W Sebren

Mark Townsend, 41, Gloss Hatley Detroit Road, Greenwood Springs, capias – grand larceny (2 counts), Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mark Townsend

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)