burglary, stalking and other arrests in Leake County

Michael E Bassett, 35, 264 Bannerman Dr., Floral, capias – burglary, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jose R Chavez, 36, 602 N. Pearl Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Darron D Evans, 47, 3122 North 15th Street, Milwaukee, WI, public drunk, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kevon D Harris, 18, 1301 Hwy 16, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, speeding, Carthage PD

James D Hurst, 32, 1644 Ratliff Road, Raymond, capias – taking away of a motor vehicle, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Ahmad Manning, 30, 604 North Natchez Street, Kosciusko, bond surrender, Attala County Sheriff’s Dept.

Sam Miller, 32, 475 Buddy Odom Road, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Bradley K Quick, 26, 2240 County Line Road, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, hold for CPD, hold for MDOC, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Stephen W Sebren, 45, 7325 Utah Road, Lena, stalking, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mark Townsend, 41, Gloss Hatley Detroit Road, Greenwood Springs, capias – grand larceny (2 counts), Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)