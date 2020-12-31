Buzzard Shootings Continue Near Old Elementary School In Carthage

Buzzards are being shot and killed in Carthage. Mayor Vivians announced that “due to excessive gatherings of Buzzards near Van Buren Street at Carthage Old Elementary School, local police officers have been called in. For the next two weeks early in the morning and then around 5:30 in the afternoon Carthage Police will be killing Buzzards in the area. So don’t necessarily be alarmed if you hear gunshots.” There has been no confirmation as to why the birds have congregated in this specific area. We will update you as more details become available. For additional questions please call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322.