Capital Murder and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25.

TRAVIS A JAMES, 20, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHAD D JOHNSON, 31, of Kenner, LA, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

TYRONNEA LUCKETT, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended License, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $52.

KENNETH B MARTIN, 55, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANDREW C MCCOOL, 24, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, ACSO. Bond $9,000.

VERNON MELTON, 31, of Sallis, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond N/A.

STEPHEN MILLS, 35, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25, $418, $218.

GARRETT B MOYER, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $20,000.

TYLER L OAKLEY, 34, of Vaiden, Bench Warrant, KPD. Bond $0.

TODD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD. Bond $1,000.

JJ L RISER, 50, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Exhibiting Weapon in Threatening Manner, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

CHARVONTE L ROBY, 26, of Kosciusko, Capital Murder, KPD. Bond $500,000.

PHILLIP RUSH, 36, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.