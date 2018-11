It’s almost time once again to head back to the polls.

The 2018 midterm election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 6 and Kicks 96 News has obtained sample ballots for Carthage and Leake County elections.

The Leake County ballot includes races for both US Senate seats, US House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District, and School Board District 3.

The Carthage Ballot includes races for mayor and aldermen.

Samples Ballots: