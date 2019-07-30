Carthage announces Oktoberfest plans

The 47th Annual Oktoberfest returns to the Carthage Coliseum on Friday October 4th and Saturday, October 5th. It will run Friday from 11:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year will feature arts and crafts from bird houses to leather goods and holiday decorations to homemade jams and jellies. Booth space is rapidly filling up, if you would like a space contact The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.

For the kids there will be the Tyson pumpkin patch where they can decorate their pumpkins for Halloween and more. The will also be food of all types from homemade cakes to chicken on a stick. It is a great time to get started on Christmas gifts needs with that one of a kind item for that special person on your list. Oktoberfest is free to the public with door prizes every hour.