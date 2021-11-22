Carthage Christmas Parade – Light Up Leake

The annual Carthage Christmas parade is coming! It will be Thursday December 2nd at 6pm. The theme this year is “Light Up Leake”.

This year, they are accepting floats, antique vehicles, four wheelers, side by sides, and horses to be in the parade. There will also be local bands and local cheer squads.

To enter the parade, you can email [email protected] to received a digital entry form, or you can stop by the Main Street Chamber of Leake County office on the square in Carthage for a paper form. It is $10 dollars to enter.

Line up for “Light Up Leake” Christmas Parade is at 5pm and the parade will begin at 6pm.

Join in the parade line-up or come watch and join in on the fun as local businesses and more “Light Up Leake” on Thursday December 2nd at 6pm.