Carthage Christmas Parade – November 29

The annual Christmas parade in Carthage is set for Thursday November 29th at 6 pm . If you would like to enter a marching unit, float, or any other entry please fill out the enclosed application and return it as soon as possible. All applications must be received no later than Monday, November 19, 2018. Judging for the Parade will be done before the parade begins.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Once upon a Christmas”

The Carthage Coliseum will be open November 27 through November 30th for work on floats. In order for line up for the parade to go as smoothly as possible, we ask that all entries be fully completed at the coliseum, lined up and ready to be judged by 4:30 on parade night. Please remember that the parade cannot be delayed. Entries not in line at 4:30 will not be judged.

The Parade route will begin at the Carthage Coliseum and proceed across Highway 16 to St. Paul St., turn left on Franklin St., turn left on Van Buren, turn right on Main Street, proceed counter clockwise around the Courthouse, turn left on Pearl Street and end at the Fred’s-Piggly Wiggly parking lot where a police escort will be waiting to return to the Coliseum. For safety reasons we ask that no one leave their float or entry until you arrive at the Fred’s – Piggly Wiggly, Citizen’s National Bank parking lots.

Judging for the parade will be in the categories of Large Business, Small Business, Civic Organization, and Religious. Trophies will be awarded in each category as well as an overall trophy. They will be awarded at the corner of Court Square and Main Street.

Parade organizers ask that there not be a Santa Claus on any float, and that any dignitaries riding in the parade provide their own vehicles.

This year all entries other than marching bands and horseback groups will line up at the Coliseum. Bands will line up on St. Matt Street between the Church and Coke Building by 5:30. All other entries should be at the Coliseum ready for line up by 5:00 pm.

All marching units/dance team and etc. to please limit the amount of time you are stopped to 30-45 seconds and to only make 2 stops around the square. For further information, call Russell Baty at 601-267-9231 at the Main Street Chamber office.