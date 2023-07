The Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service is this Wednesday, July 19th and Thursday, July 20th from 7 am – 4 pm.

You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, or other items for disposal with the exception of tires, vehicles, microwaves, refrigerators, computers, and televisions.

Items must be placed on the side of the street for city trucks to pick up. No household trash will be picked up.