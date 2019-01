With the chilly weather outside, the Carthage Friends of the Library invite everyone to come INSIDE the library and sample some soup.

Each Tuesday in January from 11:00 – 1:00, the Carthage Friends of the Library will have a soup available for sampling. Everyone will also be invited to join the Friends of the Library and support their local library.

January 8th – Chili

January 15th – Chicken Noodle Vegetable Soup

January 22nd – Vegetable Soup

January 29th – Taco Soup