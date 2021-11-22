Carthage Lighting to Include Games, Food

CARTHAGE, Miss.–One week from today, Carthage will light it up. That event will be a community extravaganza, said Mayor Maryann Vivians, in a Facebook update.

“On Nov. 29, beginning at 5 p.m., we will have our Christmas lighting at Trustmark Park,” she said, noting that even though it may be chilly, you’ll have plenty of food options to warm you up.

“We’re gonna start at 5 o’clock with singing, we’ve got bouncy houses, we’ve got games like cornhole. We’ve got craft vendors and food vendors that will be there.”

Vivians noted that the Carthage Christmas parade will be Dec. 2, and that people who want to have a float in the parade should contact the Chamber, and space may be available at the Carthage Coliseum to put floats together.