Carthage Mayor and City Council Attend 90th Mississippi Municipal League Conference

City of Carthage Mayor and Board of Aldermen/Alderwomen attended the 90th Annual MML Conference held this week in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Pictured below is Alderwoman Laurie Henderson, Alderwoman Miracle Matlock, Mayor Mary Ann Vivians, Penny Spears, City Clerk, and Alderman David Herrington. (Not Picture Alderman David Cocroft.)
And City Clerk Penny Spears received her formal official City Clerk certification. Congratulations Penny Spears. See link https://www.kicks96news.com/local/carthage-city-clerk-penny-spears-completes-certification-process
For more information about the Mississippi Municipal League see – Mississippi Municipal League :: Home (mmlonline.com)