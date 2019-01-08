Home » Leake » Carthage native named SSAC Player of the Week

Carthage native named SSAC Player of the Week

Ravion Henry’s career week on the court has earned him the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Jan. 7.

Henry, a senior guard from Carthage, Mississippi, scored 75 total points and averaged a double-double with 37.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.

On Jan. 3, Henry scored a career-high 44 points to lead No. 8 Stillman College (13-1, 5-1 SSAC) on the road at Loyola University in New Orleans in a 110-108 overtime win. Henry helped lead the charge after Stillman trailed by 15 points with three minutes to play in regulation. After he tied the game, 100-100, Henry hit a half-court shot at the buzzer, but it was waved off to send the game in overtime. He went on to score the eventual game-winning basket for Stillman’s win. In addition to the 44 points, which is a Stillman College single-game record in the NAIA era, Henry added 14 rebounds for his second double-double.

Less than 48 hours later, Henry dropped 31 points and nine rebounds at No. 22 William Carey University, but the Tigers came up short, 73-69, for their first loss of the season. He becomes only the second NAIA Division I player this season to follow a 40-point performance with a 30-point game.

Henry’s 44-point performance was the most by a SSAC player in a conference game since February 2010.

Henry is now nominated for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, which will be announced Jan. 8.

Ravion is a Carthage native who played at Leake County High School before going to East Central CC and Delta State University. This is his first season at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

