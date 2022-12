The Carthage Police Department is teaming up with Leake County Child Protective Services to collect toys and clothing for children in foster care.

“Our kids are our future. Let’s all lend a helping hand to make sure these children have a wonderful Christmas this year.” Says Carthage Police Chief Billy McMillan.

New, unwrapped toys and clothing for children ages 2-10 (male and female) can be dropped off in the front lobby of the Carthage Police Department until Monday, December 19th.