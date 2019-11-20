Celebrate! A Very Small Town Christmas Dec 1

Walnut Grove will hold its annual Christmas Festivities on Sunday, December 1st at 6 pm downtown on the triangle.

The program leads off with Music from Mrs Irene Martin, followed by local choirs , Road to Calvary Choir, and more.

Following the program, Santa and Mrs Claus will arrive for a visit.

A tasting of soups, stew, chili, and more will follow at the fire station. Anyone wishing to prepare a pot to share, please contact Town Hall at 601-253-2321.

Come to Walnut Grove and “Celebrate! A very small town Christmas”. New decorations will be on display throughout the downtown area through January 3rd.