Central Electric’s Power Restoration Almost Complete

Central Electric would like to thank: Alcorn County EPA, North East EPA, Natchez Trace EPA, Tallahatchie Valley EPA, Coahoma EPA, Tishomingo County EPA, Yazoo Valley EPA, and Northcentral EPA for their assistance in rebuilding our power system.

Outages have been reduced to approximately 194 members.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

*Attala County – 1

*Kemper County – 0

*Leake County – 26

*Neshoba County – 156

*Newton County – 5

*Rankin County – 0

*Scott County – 3

To report an outage, please call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

1) Name and address of electric account

2) Phone number to reach you if needed

3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.