Central Electric’s Power Restoration Continues

Linemen from eight electric cooperatives in Mississippi are working to assist with power restoration to more than 3,700 members.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

 Attala County – 3

 Kemper County – 29

 Leake County – 1,212

 Neshoba County – 2,275

 Newton County – 99

 Rankin County – 19

 Scott County – 127

To report an outage, please call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

1) Name and address of electric account

2) Phone number to reach you if needed

3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your outage. Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott counties.