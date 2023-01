“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities.

Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between.

Applications are available now and must be turned in before March 15th. Click here or stop by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County.

For more information, call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.