Chief Phyliss J. Anderson Announces Re-Election Bid

Phyliss J. Anderson, Tribal Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, officially announced her candidacy today in her re-election bid as Tribal Chief. Chief Anderson serves as the first female chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians after winning a historic election in 2011.

“Over the last eight years, my administration has proved our dedication and ability to produce real results for the Choctaw people. We have built great institutes of health, education and enterprise while vastly improving our communities and tribal services,” said Chief Anderson. “It is remarkable all that we have accomplished together in the last few years and what is still in store for us. I am so humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our Choctaw people and I ask for your continued support and vote in the upcoming election on June 11, 2019.”

Under Chief Anderson’s leadership, the Tribe regained financial stability, brought respect back to the Office of the Chief, and created new confidence in the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Chief Anderson continues to be a valued voice in Indian Country and Washington D.C.

During her second term, she oversaw the successful implementation and completion of multiple projects on the Choctaw Indian Reservation including a new health clinic in the Red Water Community, the new Tribal Council Hall, phase I of the adult sports complex and the building of homes of her “100 Homes” plan, just to name a few.

In her next term, Chief Anderson plans to complete the Fitness Center at Lake Pushmataha to include a pool and other youth activities venues, pay off the Choctaw Health Center, update communities facilities, offer more benefits and options for resort associates and government employees, and expand resort offerings.

Born and raised in the Red Water Community (Leake County), Chief Anderson takes great pride in the role as Tribal Chief and continues to represent the Choctaw Tribe with great dignity and respect.

To learn more about Chief Anderson and her work, visit www.ChiefAnderson2019.com, or search ChiefAnderson2019 on social media platforms including facebook, instagram and YouTube.