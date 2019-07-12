Choctaw Indian Fair schedule – Friday, July 12

The Choctaw tribal culture will be on display this week at the Annual Choctaw Indian Fair.

Fair goers will experience Choctaw historical and cultural displays, social dancing, stickball and tribal arts and crafts. Some of the highlights include the Choctaw Princess Pageant July 10 and World Series of Stickball.

Musical acts will perform each night, Thursday through Saturday.

Friday – July 12

10:00 AM Gates Open

11:00 AM-6:00 PM Reptile Walk Thru

11:00 AM Scales, Tails, and Teeth

12:00 PM Birds of Exotics of the World Show

2:00 PM Scales, Tails and Teeth

4:00 PM Birds of Exotics of the World Show

5:00 PM Scales, Tails And Teeth

5-8 PM Choctaw Social Dancing

8:30 PM Chris Janson in Concert

10:15 PM World Series Stickball

Fair Tickets:

Adult Season: $20

(18 and older)

Adult Day: $12

(18 and older)

Student Season: $10

(ages 6-17)

Student Day: $7

(ages 6-17)

MBCI Senior Citizens: Free

(57 and older)

Ages 5 and Under: Free

Pre-Fair Sale:

Pearl River Resort

Welcome Center

MBCI Senior Citizens

Tickets available at Choctaw Elderly Center