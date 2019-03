Tribal schools were placed on lockdown as Choctaw Police officers searched for a bank robbery suspect Tuesday.

Tribal Officials said Choctaw Police responded to a robbery at Trustmark Bank – Choctaw Branch located at the Choctaw Town Center, Tuesday March 19.

According to Tribal Officials the suspect fled on foot forcing a lockdown of nearby tribal schools in the area.

Choctaw Police apprehended the suspect and one accomplice, both are in custody.

The robbery is under investigation.