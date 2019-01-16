Choctaw Public Works issues boil water notice for Bogue Chitto Drive

The Choctaw Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice for customers in the Bogue Chitto Community. Affected customers are those on Bogue Chitto Drive. Other areas of the Bogue Chitto Water System are not affected.

A pipe break caused system pressures to drop, which could have allowed contaminants to enter the water system. Customers should not drink water from their taps without boiling it first.

The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure. Sample will be taken from the affected area and forwarded to the MS State Department of Health. Usually, three business days are required to obtain results from samples.

The Choctaw Public Works Department will notify customers as soon as the boil water notice has been lifted. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Office at (601) 650-1760.