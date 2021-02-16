Closings and Delays for February 16th

Multiple Closings Continue – February 16th.
Carthage Christian Academy- Closed 2/16
Leake County District Schools – closed 2/15 and 2/16.
Leake Academy – closed today, Tuesday, February 16th, due to severe
winter storm.
Choctaw Tribal Schools -will continue with Distance Learning for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Neshoba County School District – Due to the threat of inclement weather, the NCSD will be closed on February 15th and 16th.
Philadelphia Public Schools -Due to the threat of inclement weather Philadelphia Public School will be closed Monday February 15th and Tuesday February 16th. This also includes virtual students and classes. We will continue to monitor weather conditions.
The East Central Community College campus -will be closed Monday and Tuesday, February 15 and 16, due to the possibility of winter weather and hazardous road conditions across the five-county district. Classes will be held virtually both days and employees should work from home when possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday, February 17
Leake County Offices – Remain Closed Tuesday, 2/16
Carthage Municipal Offices are closed today, Tuesday 2/16.
Carthage City Court will be Cancelled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
First Baptist Daycare in Carthage – Closed today, 2/16
Neshoba General – clinics and outpatient services closed today, 2/16
Leake County Garbage– Suspended 2/16
Waste Management -Suspended 2/16 Throughout Central Mississippi
Carthage-Leake Public Library– Closed 2/16
Walnut Grove Library – Closed 2/16