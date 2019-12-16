Home » Leake » Closings announced due to severe weather

Closings announced due to severe weather

Posted on

This is a list of area schools, businesses and services that will close early or operate on a shortened scheduled due to the severe weather system predicted to move through central MS this afternoon:

  • Attala County Schools will let out at 1:00 pm.
  • Kosciusko School District will let out at 1:00 pm.
  • Leake County School District will let out at 1:00 pm.
  • Tribal government offices, Choctaw Tribal Schools, and Early Childhood Education programs will close at 1:30 PM
  • Neshoba County School District will let out at 1:45 pm.
  • Philadelphia Public School District will release at 1:45 today. PES students will load buses first and PHS after the buses return to school. Pre-K will dismiss at 1:15.
  • The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club will be closed this afternoon.
  • Kosciusko First United Methodist Church after School Care Program has been cancelled today.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today. Information on delays/closings can be called in at 662-289-1050.

 

