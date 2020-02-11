Closings announced due to weather

This is a list of area schools, businesses, and services that will close early or operate on a delayed scheduled due to heavy rainfall and possible flooding concerns:

Choctaw County School District will operate on a two hour delayed schedule.

will operate on a two hour delayed schedule. Leake County School District will operate on a one hour delayed schedule .

will operate on a one hour delayed schedule Neshoba County School Distric t will operate on a one hour delayed schedule

t will operate on a one hour delayed schedule Hwy 16 East(Leake County) is closed due to flooding Lowbutcha bridge.

Midway Road(Leake County) is closed due to high water.

