Closings announced due to weather

This is a list of area schools, businesses, and services that will close early or operate on a delayed scheduled due to heavy rainfall and possible flooding concerns:
- Choctaw County School District will operate on a two hour delayed schedule.
- Leake County School District will operate on a one hour delayed schedule.
- Neshoba County School District will operate on a one hour delayed schedule
- Hwy 16 East(Leake County) is closed due to flooding Lowbutcha bridge.
- Midway Road(Leake County) is closed due to high water.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.
