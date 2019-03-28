Congress of Country Music makes special presentation to Philadelphia

A special presentation was made by Marty Stuart and that Congress of Country Music to Philadelphia’s Community Development Partnership on Thursday.

Several pieces of Train history were gifted to Philadelphia. Marty deemed the presentation as the first official act of the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music.

According to Stuart, “Trains and Country Music are synonymous.”

“We have noticed down through the years as our band has gone across the nation and played, the Railroad company has always shown up to support us,” continued Stuart.

Stuart says an area specific to the history of trains will be on display in Congress of Country Music.

The Orange Blossom Special, written by Ervin T. Rouse, has been adopted as the official theme song of the Congress of Country Music.

Watch the full presentation from Marty Stuart and the Train Committee: