Convicted Felon Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison Under Project EJECT for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Lee Andrew “Bokie” Henderson, 31, of Canton, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to 37 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Dana Nichols, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Henderson was also ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine.

On May 5, 2018 Henderson was stopped by a Jackson Police officer for driving around a barricade in the area of Mill Street near Monument Street. The officer smelled marijuana in the car and the passenger admitted to having marijuana. The officer searched the car and found a .45 caliber pistol under the front passenger seat. Henderson admitted that the gun was his and later gave a recorded statement to law enforcement officers again admitting that he was in possession of the gun. Henderson has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Madison County, Mississippi.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jackson Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles W. Kirkham.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.