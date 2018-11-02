Convicted murderer pleads guilty in death of Neshoba County woman

Alex Deaton pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 69 year old Brenda Pinter at the Dixon Baptist Church in 2017 while she cleaning up the church, Pinter’s murder wasn’t the only malicious crime Deaton committed. He began a multi state crime He began a multi-state crime spree by killing his girlfriend, Heather Robinson of Quitman, and then shot a jogger in Rankin County. After murdering Pinter, Deaton traveled to New Mexico and Kansas where he shot two more people and robbed a store clerk. Neshoba County District Attorney Steven Kilgore says each county and state involved in Deaton’s crimes came together to help put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

“We are all working towards the same goal trying to make sure this man hopefully never sees the light of day again and can do this to some other innocent people,” says Kilgore.