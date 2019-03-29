‘Country Music’ documentary makes its Mississippi debut (video)

Philadelphia had a night out on the town last night with country music legend Marty Stuart. Famed director Ken Burns’ 8-part, 16-hour documentary, ‘Country Music’ made its Mississippi debut Thursday night at the Ellis Theatre, in Stuart’s hometown.

The Grammy Award winning artist loaned his voice and knowledge to the film that covers the genre’s evolution over the 20th century.

Stuart and Dayton Duncan, one of the film’s producers, say they can’t wait to share the film with the public.

“This guy. This guy is in the film more than anyone else because he knows so much about this music. He taught us. I’ll show clips about the Father of Country Music Jimmie Rodgers, too,” says Duncan.

The film traces the history of country music and highlights many artists from Mississippi including 45 minutes of Philadelphia native Marty Stuart.

The night also featured special performances by Marty Stuart and Connie Smith.

Country Music premieres nationwide on PBS and in Mississippi on Mississippi Public Broadcasting television Sunday, September 15th, and run through Wednesday, September 25th.