Country Music Star Trace Adkins to Perform Live at Silver Star

Choctaw, MS (March 29, 2019) – Pearl River Resort is pleased to announce that Trace Adkins will be performing live in April! The country music singer is slated to take the stage on Saturday, April 27th at 8:00pm in the Silver Star Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30-$60.

Grammy nominated artist, Trace Adkins has been in the music industry for over 20 years. Popular for his unique blend of classic honky tonk music with elements of gospel, blues, and rock & roll, Trace has charted countless hits and sold over 10 million albums while also achieving certified platinum status. He has also been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2003. Don’t miss Trace Adkins as he performs hits like “I’m Tryin,” “The Rest of Mine,” “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” and “Every Light in the House.”

Be sure to catch Trace Adkins live at the Silver Star Convention Center on April 27th. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at www.pearlriverresort.com. For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com. To stay updated on all Pearl River Resort news and events, join us on your favorite social media sites: www.facebook.com/PearlRiverResort, www.twitter.com/PRRofficial, or http://www.youtube.com/user/PearlRiverResort.