On Saturday, January 19th, 2019, the CPC-Pregnancy and Family Resource Center of Philadelphia will host it’s annual Candlelight Prayer Vigil in the Neshoba County Courthouse at 7pm. It will be a wonderful time of awareness, information, inspiration and prayer. Please join the CPC-Pregnancy and Family Resource Center as they carry the torch for the unborn. Call (601) 656-9712 for more information.