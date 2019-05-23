crack cocaine, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Randy L Hansford, 41, 4971 Attala Road, Kosciusko, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

David E Griffin, 23, 2217 Attala Road 1223, Kosciusko, disturbance of a family, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arron Hughes, 25, 605 B Mill Street, Louisville, possession of meth, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kimberly Hart, 36, 400 MLK, Carthage, sentenced (felony) driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Issac Jenkins, 44, 297 Wiggins Loop Road, Carthage, no seatbelt, open container, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Betty S Irwin, 59, 655 Red Dog Road, Carthage, disturbing the peace, Carthage PD

Curtis L Bradford, 38, 2399 Attala Road 2140, McCool, disturbance of a family, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Robert R Edwards, 44, 702B Deering Street, Cleveland, bench warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lethonia Richardson, 39, 203 Martin Luther King Drive, Carthage, 3 counts contempt of court, false information to law enforcement, Carthage PD

James C Walters, 28, Court Square Village, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)