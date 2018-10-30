Cruisin for a Cure weekly schedule of events

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the American Cancer Society will be “Cruisin for a Cure.”

Throughout the month, the pink “Cruisin for a Cure” truck will travel to local schools, events, and businesses in Attala, Leake, and Neshoba counties to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Anyone that makes a donation to the American Cancer Society will be able to sign the pink Cruisn for a Cure truck. All the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ For A Cure campaign by the American Cancer Society, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Fair Propane, Ivey Mechanical, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Premeir Medical Group of Mississippi, Holmes Community College, First Financial Bank, and Entergy Mississippi.



Cruisin For A Cure Schedule of Events through October 27