The date and theme for the Carthage Christmas Parade has been announced.

The parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st at 6 pm, and the theme this year is Christmas in the Country.

Christmas in the Country will include floats, bands, dance teams, vehicles, horses, ATVs, tractors, etc.

To sign up, email director@leakems.com or call The Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231.