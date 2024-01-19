Deep Freeze Part Two This Weekend

Another blast of Arctic air will send temperatures in this part of central Mississippi plummeting into the teens again. All of the local area will be under a Hard Freeze Warning from 6 pm Friday until noon Sunday. Lows in the Durant and Kosciusko areas are forecast to be around 15 Friday night and Saturday night. The Carthage area can expect lows around 16. And in the Philadelphia area, Friday night’s low is forecast to be 17 with a low of 16 Saturday night.

Purple indicates Hard Freeze Warning area