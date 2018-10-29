Don’t forget to fall back, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Most people in the United States are set to fall back into standard time and gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

The annual change comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 4, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

The shift moves one hour of daylight to the morning from the evening.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t have to change because those places don’t observe daylight saving time.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm.