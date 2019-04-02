Driver License Location Moved to Neshoba County Coliseum

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Driver License location for Neshoba County has been moved to the Neshoba County Coliseum at 12000 Highway 15 North. The office was re-located from the location being rented by the County on West Beacon Street and will provide additional handicapped accessible parking, additional regular parking and easier and safer access at the Coliseum. In addition to the parking and safety advantages offered at the Coliseum, the County will reduce costs for providing this service through not having to pay rent, utilities savings and communications cost savings. The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in facilitating this move which will enhance the delivery of services while reducing costs.

The existing telephone number for the Office – 601-656-6120 – will be maintained. The office is located on the South end of the building, to the right of the Main Entrance and Extension Service Office, if facing the front of the Neshoba County Coliseum.

For further driver license information visit the Driver Service Bureau of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety at https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/.