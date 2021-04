We can confirm that there was a drowning death yesterday of a man from our area. 70 year old Alvin Randall Lowe of Walnut Grove died in the Pearl River near the Coal Bluff area according to Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm. It is thought that Mr. Lowe fell out of his boat.” Chief Trevell said we continue to send condolences to Mr. Lowe’s family.