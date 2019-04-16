Home » Leake » drugs, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

drugs, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Juan C Flores-Meza, 21, 808 Pine Street, Carthage, public drunk, possession of methamphetamine, hold for ICE, Carthage PD

April J McGee, 35, 1011 Glenwood Street, Jackson, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Wendell F Pullum, 73, 2067 Attala Road 3034, Kosciusko, felony driving under the influence (DUI), Kosciusko PD

Sunshine Barnes, 29, 517 Goodman Street, Kosciusko, county court, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Steven W Thomas, 43, no address, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jasper T Beckham, 24, 4555 Big Springs Road, Carthage, serving weekends, Carthage PD

John Callahan, 57, 4275 Hwy 35 N, Carthage, warrant, Carthage PD

Ashley N Farmer, 28, 954 Clyde B Road, Walnut Grove, possession of a controlled substance, Walnut Grove PD

Valerie Hines, 41, 236 Golden Grove Road, Walnut Grove, warrant, no insurance, no tag, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Bobby M Malone, 22, 717 Blackberry Drive, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)