drugs, DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Roy E Bishop, 47, 5154 Hwy 500, Lena, contempt of court, capias- receiving stolen property, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jessie Cobbins, 51, 1321 Ebenzer Rd, Pickens, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Carthage PD

Robert P Fewell, 59, 449 Riverbend Drive, Byram, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of beer, careless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Anthony J Henry, 24, 801 East Franklin Street, Carthage, disorderly conduct, public drunk, warrants CDP, Carthage PD

Terryattaa Johnson, 30, 143 Plug Bluff Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana in motor, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Jody W McGehee, 38, 42 Tadpole Road, Forest, public drunk, Carthage PD

Jeremy T Millsap, 25, 1436 Truelight Road, Walnut Grove, driving with a suspended license, driving without headlights, Carthage PD

Gatavius O Ragsdale, 18, 670 Spinout Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Calvin C Skinner, 29, 614 Adams Street, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mason C Tubby, 29, 789 New Housing Road, Carthage, no drivers license, no insurance, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance, open container, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)