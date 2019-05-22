DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Michael Erving, 23, 2387 Business 12, Ethel, possession of marijuana, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Michael Childress, 30, 680 Davis Street, Ackerman, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, no seat belt, window tint law, Carthage PD

Marcus Fancher, 33, 1321 Hannah Road, McCool, domestic violence-simple assault, Kosciusko PD

Ashley S Davidson, 32, 16272 Hwy 19 S, Philadelphia, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Dacha Fleming, 25, 101 Kirk Ave., Grenada, simple assault, Carthage PD

Deidre S Gill, 28, 301 MLK Drive, Carthage, aggravated assault, discharging/displaying a firearm, Carthage PD

Colie D Bandy, 25, 340 Goodman Street, Kosciusko, possession of a controlled substance, Kosciusko PD

Xavier L Denson, 42, 241 Shelby Circle, Brandon, warrants, Carthage PD

Jarquise Morgan, 21, 151 Fox Hill Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

LeKevin D Turner, 25, 3015 Harmon Comm, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, failure to yield, possession of beer, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, running a red light, failure to comply, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)