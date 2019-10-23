DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Jeremy W Cargile, 29, 802 Berkshire Street, Jackson, driving under the influence (DUI) other, careless driving, Carthage PD

Charles Erving, 45, 200 Westwood, Kosciusko, hold for drug court, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James P Franklin, 26, 129 Hwy 487, Walnut Grove, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Cornelius S Jones, 27, 3193 Bealman Road, DeKalb, speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, MHP

Eddie R Malone, 43, 108 Fairway Blvd, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Napolean Melton, 32, 9011 AR 4102, Sallis, sentenced – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kendarius Skinner, 25, 138 Boot Road, Carthage, speeding, no seatbelt, no insurance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Raymond Wilson, 40, 111 Rolling Hills Road, Philadelphia, domestic violence – aggravated assault, public drunk, contempt of court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Office

Reginald D Woods, 45, 126 Branson Lane, Camden, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, Carthage PD

Francine Wilson, 30, 125 Cannanode Street, Kosciusko, domestic violence – aggravated assault, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)