DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jennifer Posey, 36, 11570 Road 624, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault
Amy Burnham, 33, 1210 Stewart Street, Philadelphia, disturbance family – domestic violence
Cedric Pace, 27, 213 Johnson Avenue, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, no license tag
Jennifer Diana Bell, 43, 154 Boko Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Ronald Cotton, 47, 153 Bates Road, Philadelphia, failure to appear
Laquanda Young, 35, 243 Bell Ave, Philadelphia, pubic drunk
Bobby Groves, 34, 245 Davis Street, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license, no license tag, no insurance, possession of marijuana
Michael Robinson, 22, 1033 Road 1507, Union, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death
Michael J Bell, 40, 159 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container, failure to pay
Karen Frazier, 49, 176 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance, contempt of court
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)