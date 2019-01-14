DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jennifer Posey, 36, 11570 Road 624, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Amy Burnham, 33, 1210 Stewart Street, Philadelphia, disturbance family – domestic violence

Cedric Pace, 27, 213 Johnson Avenue, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, no license tag

Jennifer Diana Bell, 43, 154 Boko Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Ronald Cotton, 47, 153 Bates Road, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Laquanda Young, 35, 243 Bell Ave, Philadelphia, pubic drunk

Bobby Groves, 34, 245 Davis Street, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license, no license tag, no insurance, possession of marijuana

Michael Robinson, 22, 1033 Road 1507, Union, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Michael J Bell, 40, 159 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container, failure to pay

Karen Frazier, 49, 176 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)