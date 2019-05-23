DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Alexander Davis, 46, 1004 Donald Ave, Philadelphia, stalking, harassing/threatening phone calls, possession of a controlled substance

Juan Griffin, 22, 604 Christine Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief

Dawn Loper, 40, 10421 Road 343, Union, identity theft

Kadeem Thomas, 26, 90 Jack Warner Road, Louisville, indictment

Jatarrius Molik Kelly, 18, 329 Patrick Drive, Forest, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

David Nowell, 35, 11791 Road 539, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license

Samantha Fortenberry Anthony, 30, 1660 Seabreeze, Dayton, OH, shoplifting

Elijah Davis, 30, 13320 Hwy 491, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license, open container violation, contempt of court

Thomas Harrington, 57, 10222 Road 828, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Darrell E McBeath, 34, 10711 Road 133, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)