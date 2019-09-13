Home » Leake » DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Calvin L Haralson, 47, 259 Camp Road, Carthage, contempt of court, open container, Carthage PD

James S Rice, 32, 46 Green Arrow, Starkville, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Nicholas C Brown, 33, 443 Riley Johnson Road, Ellisville, public drunk, Carthage PD

Lucas D Gammill, 19, 1260 Pearl Hill Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, Carthage PD

Jasper D Irwin, 36, 2365 Attala Road 4173, Kosciusko, Capias- domestic violence – 3rd offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Maya M McWilliams, 20, 307 Boyd Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Devonte S Stokes, 25, 43 Long Creek Road, Lexington, aggravated assault, Kosciusko PD

Larry L Winters, 34, 113 Aponaug Road, Kosciusko, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Kosciusko PD

Jonathan Hankins, 36, 228 Revere Circle, Simpson, petit larceny, telephone harassment, trespass, domestic violence, simple assault. Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)