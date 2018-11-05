DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Dalton Petty, 21, 510 Cumberland Avenue, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault
Arlene F Tubby, 52, 101 Tiak Chitto Drive, Choctaw, bad check less than $100, failure to appear, failure to pay
Elijah Davis, 30, of 13320 Highway 421, Philadelphia, failure to pay, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Bailey Goforth, 25, 10931 Road 2906, Philadelphia, shoplifting
Al Lee Moore, 46, 10121 Road 763, Philadelphia, contempt of court
Amelia R Williams, 39, 309 Deer Trail, Philadelphia, contempt of court, probation violation
Anthony James Broadway, 25, 10352 Road 539, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Brooks Chunn, 35, 10301 Road 1327, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
Christana Moore, 27, 1066 Frog Level Apt, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, leaving the scene of an accident, suspended license, no insurance
Norman Junior Eakes, 38, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, contempt of court
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)