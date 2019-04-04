Home » Local » DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Kenny Ray Williams, 25, 415 Blaine Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher T Boler, 35, 317 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Stephen Edward Fulton, 43, 16631 Road 505, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Christy N Joiner, 36, 10210 Road 2446, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Jasper D Sullivan, 33, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace

Victor Lee Willis, 53, 134 Dixon Road, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Rodney Darrell Bland, 47, 1039 1st Street, Forest, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Spencer Harvey, 26, 10041 Road 379, Philadelphia, public drunk, failure to pay

Angela Mosqueda, 44, 10980 Road 632, Philadelphia, failure to pay, contempt of court

Jashaun Tubby, 23, 202 Sherwood Dr, Philadelphia, failure to pay, harassing and threatening phone calls

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)