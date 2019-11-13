Home » Local » DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Jeric Tyler McMillian, 28, 349 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no driver’s license

Devonta Anderson, 27, 264 Adams Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing

Patrick Martin, 43, 518 Henley Ave, Philadelphia, embezzlement

Danny Todd Spears, 45, 210 Cousa Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Seth Van Gentry, 24, 168 Indian Hill Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Mark Willis Jr, 27, 10660 Road 604, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Heather Elmore, 34, 10170 Road 220, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Steve Reed McKinley, 49, 156 Patrick Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal

David Wayne Spivey, 59, 214 Main Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public profanity, trespassing

Terrion R Young, 50, 1019 Hwy 15 S, Philadelphia, shoplifting

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)

 