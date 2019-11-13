DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jeric Tyler McMillian, 28, 349 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no driver’s license
Devonta Anderson, 27, 264 Adams Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing
Patrick Martin, 43, 518 Henley Ave, Philadelphia, embezzlement
Danny Todd Spears, 45, 210 Cousa Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Seth Van Gentry, 24, 168 Indian Hill Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance
Mark Willis Jr, 27, 10660 Road 604, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Heather Elmore, 34, 10170 Road 220, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Steve Reed McKinley, 49, 156 Patrick Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal
David Wayne Spivey, 59, 214 Main Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public profanity, trespassing
Terrion R Young, 50, 1019 Hwy 15 S, Philadelphia, shoplifting
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)