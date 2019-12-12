DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Leroy Frazier, 51, 13750 Hwy 491 N, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance
Lakendra Bland, 26, 102 East Fountain Road, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance
Sharkira Tiauna Hayes, 23, 460 North 6th Ave, Forest, shoplifting, contempt of court, trespassing
Barbara Ellen Morgan, 50, 57 Midway Road, Newton, disorderly conduct
Nicholas Dewayne Wesley, 40, 180 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, serving time
Erica Tristin Ervin, 24, 10610 Road 248, Union, possession of paraphernalia
Cody Justin Johnson, 33, 10011 Road 426, Union, child support
William Andrew Stewart, 40, 10420 Road 387, Philadelphia, domestic violence- simple assault
Sarah Christine Bedowitz, 32, 10450 Road 234, Philadelphia, trespassing
Victor Bryant Glenn, 46, 601 Dallas Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)