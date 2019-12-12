DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Leroy Frazier, 51, 13750 Hwy 491 N, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance

Lakendra Bland, 26, 102 East Fountain Road, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Sharkira Tiauna Hayes, 23, 460 North 6th Ave, Forest, shoplifting, contempt of court, trespassing

Barbara Ellen Morgan, 50, 57 Midway Road, Newton, disorderly conduct

Nicholas Dewayne Wesley, 40, 180 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, serving time

Erica Tristin Ervin, 24, 10610 Road 248, Union, possession of paraphernalia

Cody Justin Johnson, 33, 10011 Road 426, Union, child support

William Andrew Stewart, 40, 10420 Road 387, Philadelphia, domestic violence- simple assault

Sarah Christine Bedowitz, 32, 10450 Road 234, Philadelphia, trespassing

Victor Bryant Glenn, 46, 601 Dallas Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)