DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Sheldon Lee Hickman, 38, 13491 Hwy 419, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, seat belt violation

Cedric Grant Rogers, 37, 426 Jones Lane, Carthage, suspended drivers license, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Bailey Lauren Vance, 24, 10205 Chunky Duffy Road, Little Rock, shoplifting, trespassing

Robert Buchanan, 20, 497 Gunter Road, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Patrick Wayne Duell, 37, 10131 Road 296, Philadelphia, public drunk, indecent exposure

Brandon Lee Sam, 26, 104 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Joshua Chase Furr, 31, 10731 BIA 0241, Philadelphia, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia

Tamarah M Hunter, 27, 309 King Ave, Philadelphia, contempt of court, suspended drivers license

Jazjuan Scott Sr, 27, 914 S Donald Ave, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Dakota Vidonne, 24, 1187 Atalla Road 5131, Kosciusko, possession of controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)