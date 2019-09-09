DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Timothy Marshall Ealy, 36, 3760 W Moore Tower Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Jeremiah B Mingo, 36, 101 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault, open container violation

Tyrus Dewayne Whitecrow, 19, 226 Frog Level Road, Philadelphia, reckless driving, speeding

LaWilliam Clemmons, 17, 424 Hospital Road, Philadelphia, shooting into dwelling house

Steven W Thomas, 44, 126 Langford Road, Lena, shoplifting

Jaquala I Donald, 28, 11571 Hwy 16 E, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, public profanity

Steven Savell, 44, 104 North Pine Drive, Union, grand larceny

Angela Easley, 29, 11556 Hwy 16 W, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Bruce Jones, 45, 533 Blount Street, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Amanda Lee Smith, 28, 10877 Baylor Road, Philadelphia, careless driving, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)